Pushing 90 degrees Tuesday, but cool down soon after

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Before we talk about the afternoon heat, have you noticed the cooler mornings? Well, not necessarily cool, but cooler than what we had for the end of June. Temperatures have finally been dropping to the upper 50s again, after a stretch of 60s and even 70s overnight.

We have to go back to June 24 for an overnight low that was at average or below. Right now, the morning low should be around 57 degrees. We should hover around that mark this week. That means we will start our morning around the upper 50s to lower 60s Tuesday. Just for the record, our overnight low is technically in the morning. That is generally when we bottom out our temperature before it starts to warm up again for the day.

Cycle through the graphics to get an idea of where your morning temperature is going to be Tuesday and then you can also see a list of the previous mornings going back to June 24 in the final graphic.

The last few mornings have also brought in some low clouds from the Columbia River to the Portland area. It should be similar for Portland and Vancouver Tuesday morning, too.

Clatsop County has been dealing with the clouds going back to the weekend, with more on Tuesday. We will shake off the clouds in the valley, bringing the temperatures to the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s.

Folks south of Multnomah County should start the day clear and will warm up quick. Temperatures a few degrees warmer from Salem to Eugene this afternoon.

If you check out the futurecast for Tuesday evening, you will notice that the clouds start moving in for the coast and there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms over near Harney County (neighboring counties, too). The marine push strengthens going into Wednesday for the coast. This will bring some cooler temperatures to the valley, but it starts along the coast first Tuesday evening.

An upper-level disturbance will rattle off those storms to the east, which may bring in some lightning tomorrow over the the central and southeast sections of Oregon.

Because of that threat, there is a fire weather watch that is going to go into effect at 5 p.m. and it will continue until Wednesday night. That section in the light orange or beige color will be more vulnerable to wind and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. This may lead to additional wildfires, due to lightning. We’ve had a few wildfires already ignite because of lightning. This is the type of setup we generally like to avoid.

As far as the afternoon temperatures go for your day, we are back to the summer heat. Daytime highs around 10 degrees warmer than average in the valley. Central and eastern Oregon running around the triple-digits on Tuesday. You know the drill, you have to head to the coast to cool down. Back to your typical summer pattern, where the ocean keeps us cool up and down Highway 101, with warming temperatures as you drive east.

We will go with the mid to upper 60s, with sunshine in the forecast, south of Clatsop County. Clouds increasing for the coast all together as the evening and night hours arrive.