Cloudy morning as we push pause on the heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is cooler compared to Thursday. Already misty at the coast with low visibility. Morning clouds fill in the valley this morning, may produce drizzle as we get a lifting mechanism to help ring it out. Clouds breakaway by the afternoon. Temps in the mid-upper 70s.

It is fire season and so far we’ve made it through mid July without any significant, seriously large wildfires in the Pacific Northwest. A fire was apparently gaining momentum Thursday in Klickitat County. Wind speeds at that time ranged from 20 to 30 mph. This was the latest post where details about the incident were being updated: Mt. Adams Area Emergency Info page: “Local crews were able to go home, the fire is being held west of Fisher Hill Road so far.”

We don’t have to be all that hot for high fire danger. On a day like today when temperatures will be significantly cooler, you still have to consider wind speed and our ongoing drought status. Here’s a look at this week’s drought status released.

Drought status released July 16







Impacts for drought categories:

D0: Ski season is impacted D1: Some fields are left fallow. Water levels begin to decline; recreation and other uses impacted. D2: Pastures are brown; hay yields are down and prices are up; producers are selling cattle. Fire risk increases. Marshes are drying up, little water is available for waterfowl and wildlife; bears are moving into urban areas. River flows are low and tributaries are running dry; conservation efforts begin in irrigation districts D3: Planting is delayed Wldfire activity is high Waterfowl disease outbreaks increase Low oxygen and high river water temperatures are affecting fish Reservoirs and lakes are very low compared to normal; irrigation water is scarce Pumping well water increases; wells are going dry; homeowners are trucking in potable water D4: Power generation is reduced https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?OR

Weekend: Low – mid 80’s and mostly sunny Saturday. Sunday upper 80s to possibly 90° in Portland. Monday will likely be the hottest day of the year if we can achieve 94°. The last time we were at least that warm was August 27th/28th of last year (98°), close to the time of year for many big outdoor events like Hood to Coast.