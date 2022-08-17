PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A developing area of high pressure will continue to expand out west as a four-corner high shifts out in our direction.

This is going to take our normal summer heat and it will toss a few more layers of heat over the top to make our daytime high this afternoon. We will be flirting with the triple-digits by the time the evening commute comes around.

A heat advisory will go into place at noon Wednesday. That will hold until Thursday at 10 p.m. Temperatures up and down the Willamette Valley should be in the mid to upper 90s.

Swipe through the slideshow to see the forecast in your area and also the thunderstorm outlook for the state.

We have collected 19 days in the 90s this year and we are well on our way to adding a few more this week. The record is 31, which was set in 2018. We are now above our average of 15 which dates back to 1941. There is no doubt it’s been a fantastic summer for water events and trips to the coast.

Temperatures will be fairly warm for the north Oregon coast and of course through central Oregon. Grab your water bottles and your favorite hat to keep you slightly cooler today.

Have a great day.