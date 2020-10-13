Putting a kink in our atmospheric river today

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lingering showers for your Tuesday, but the deep moisture is going to be cut as we go through the second part of the day.

The visible satellite is painting our rain and wind maker over the Pacific Northwest (PNW) this afternoon. Thick cloud cover to the north with convection evident west of the Olympic Peninsula. This is your typical fall system that brings in some gusty moments but also some showers and a few thunderstorms.

As our main front navigates east and the low-level moisture drops off, widespread rain will diminish. However, the ongoing post-frontal cool air will support the development of some showers from this point on. The wind, still fairly gusty, especially to the east this afternoon and evening.

This is a capture of the current wind speed/gust and direction from the National Weather Service. There are also a few NWS hazards & warnings available, including the Wind Advisory for Madras in the light brown and the ongoing High Wind Watch to the north. These will be the locations that will have to battle some strong wind for the remainder of the afternoon and early evening. That cold front that we were discussing above that is traveling east, is going to enhance strong surface winds through the second part of the day. Wind gusting to 35-40 mph around that Wind Advisory with wind gusting to around 50 mph for the High Wind Watch. This wind is going to be running out of the west to southwest as you can depict from the image below.

This is what it looked like earlier in the day! Check out the current conditions photo of Portland and the adjacent radar image. If you have to get out and do some driving later in the day, I would still be prepared for some wet roads. The wind and the rain may lead to some more downed leaves, it may be warranted to check out the sewer nearby and do a quick uncovering.

Ooof.. it's wet & windy outside. Rain turns to showers later today. We'll stay windy through the afternoon. 🍂 #PDX @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/0Gd5CUnllU — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) October 13, 2020

What is next?

Well, we may have a few lingering showers come Wednesday morning and potentially a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Overall, our moisture content is going to be fairly low. We are on our way to drying out around the PNW. We will still have some instability at times Wednesday, so that is why I believe we are seeing a few isolated cells popping up on the weather models below, but overall, dry. Ridging will start to occur after Wednesday and this will lead to smoother fall weather for the forecast.