Putting a lid on the weekend with a few thunderstorms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’re wrapping up the weekend with a small threat for some additional thunderstorms. Sunday should be more controlled and not as unruly across the state, after a lot of lightning and storms developed in central Oregon Saturday. What is the difference here? Well, the location for thunderstorms is going to be confined into a smaller area and the likelihood that they develop is not as high.

A rainy Saturday with t-storms. Scattered showers this evening, but not as wet as the first part of the day. @KOINNews #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/GyqpGvHYv9 — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) May 2, 2020

Futurecast hinting at some afternoon showers developing after some sun breaks in the early afternoon. At this time, it does feel like the chance for those thunderstorms will set up around Wilsonville north. I would say that southwest Washington is at the highest threat at this time. A chance for some moments of heavy rain, lightning and gusty conditions.

The Storm Prediction Center has a chance for thunderstorms stretching from just north of Eugene all the up into Washington. That includes areas of the Oregon and Washington coast. The chance for thunderstorms should diminish by the evening and we will let go of that potential to start the new week. If you scroll to the day planner for Sunday, the chance for rain does exist in the morning before that thunderstorm threat increases. Temperatures on Sunday to warm to about the lower 60s. Temperature aloft warm for the early part of the week and that should help remove the thunderstorm from the forecast for the first few days.