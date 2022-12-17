PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After one of the coldest nights yet this fall season, we are going to only rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s for high temperatures on Saturday, as a cool airmass continues to sit over the Pacific Northwest.

Morning lows will bottom out right in the 20s across the metro area, with a few outlying areas closer to 20 degrees. That is pretty chilly stuff. We will see sunshine and passing clouds Saturday morning before clouds increase later in the afternoon and into the evening.

It will remain dry across the valley, which means this would be a good day to get that Christmas tree if you haven’t already. It will also be a good day to get that Christmas shopping finished up as well.

A weak system will pass by late Saturday night and into your Sunday, but it will only bring a chance of a passing shower here and there along the coast.

We are still watching early next week as more cold air gets pulled into the Columbia River Gorge. Then about Tuesday, another system will slide through the region and could bring with it a chance for low-elevation snow, as well as a messy commute through the gorge midweek as cold air remains trapped there.

We will be tracking the upcoming pattern closely, so stay with the KOIN 6 weather team for the latest updates all weekend long.