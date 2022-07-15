PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are wrapping up the work week with a low simmer of heat. Of course, we will use that in relation to our summer heat and not the typical use of the temperature right below boiling. It’s going to get warm under the sun, but nothing too extreme or stressing in the Willamette Valley.

The clear overnight hours have led to some beautiful mornings too. We will be in the 50s and 60s for the morning hours. We should crack into the 70s by the time you’re running out for lunch. If you’re spending much time outdoors, make sure to protect yourself from the summer sun.

Temperatures will be warmest around downtown Portland on Friday. High temperatures should hit the lower to mid 80s. Some of the surrounding communities will hit the lower 80s. You can swipe through the slideshow below to get a better idea of the forecast in your neighborhood.

Expect 60s for the Oregon coast, but it will be a fantastic day. More clouds for the northern coast than those to the south. We have a trough sliding in late Friday into Saturday, which will bring some clouds for the coast.

The eastern Gorge will be sunny, dry, and definitely breezy. The wind will continue to crank through the Lower Columbia Basin Friday afternoon too. Temperatures hitting the upper 90s around Hermiston! Slightly cooler coming out of Pendleton, but still in the 90s.

Due to the dry conditions and the wind, there will be a fire weather watch for those communities off I-84 over there in the Umatilla region and most counties there in the basin. Wind gusting to the 30 mph range with relative humidity down to 15 percent. Be extra cautious Friday as fire may spread quickly.

Have a great Friday.