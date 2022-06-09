PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The atmospheric river and heavy dose of late-spring rain the KOIN 6 Weather team has been tracking for days is expected to move into the Portland area Thursday evening after lashing the coast starting Thursday morning.

And that is just the start of the wet weather that will likely make a soggy mess out of Rose Festival festivities and all outdoor activities until at least late Saturday night and likely into Sunday morning.

After a bit of a calmer stretch in between waves of rain, the bulk of the wet weather arrives Friday morning when we should have steady showers around the northern Willamette Valley and the Oregon coast. By that point in time, we may start to have rain through the lower Columbia Basin as well.

It may be light at times throughout the day, with even a chance for just showers but is expected to pick back up headed into Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

By the time Friday night turns into Saturday morning, most locations in the metro area should be getting a steady dose of rain that forecasters expect to last most of the day and into the later evening hours before tapering off headed into Sunday.

Forecast models from just before noon Thursday show most places in the region getting at least an inch and some places getting closer to 2 inches of rain by the time the weekend is over.

You should plan on wet travel if you are planning to drive. If you’re going to be out at the parade, you will want a rain jacket.