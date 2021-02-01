Rain carries over from January into February

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is a slow moving trough, which is a dip in the jet stream, keeping us gloomy and wet to start the month. A deeper plume of moisture will find the valley tomorrow as a weak atmospheric river continues to pump that water in our direction. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and should top off in the lower 50s for the afternoon. Eventually, this whole system will fall apart, but we are gearing up for a full day of showers and rain. If you’re hoping to plan a moment to get outside, you’re going to want your rain jacket. You may have more of a scattered shower opportunity in the morning, but it will become more steady by mid-day.

By early afternoon, it is likely that we have a blanket of rain over the region, with dry conditions east of the Cascades. Unlike Sunday, the northwest Oregon coast isn’t going to be the only spot that collects the heavier rain. This will impact everyone in the valley at some point in the afternoon and evening. Travel safe and be prepared for some wet road conditions. Now the snow levels are still relatively high and the deepest of the moisture isn’t going to reach the northern Oregon Cascades until later.

How about some rain totals for your Monday? The central Oregon coast will come out with the most rain, but most areas will receive above half an inch in the Willamette Valley. Right now, it looks like the southern valley will have higher totals. Salem to Eugene will be closer to the source and essentially an earlier transformation from showers to rain. Totals will be low for those of you to the east.

Stray showers may pass east of the Cascades in the afternoon, bringing a wet moment here or there. Overall dry and breezy for your Monday. Wind may start pushing the 30 mph range with gusts even stronger. That will stir up some warm weather for the Pendleton area, with highs pushing the upper 50s. Talk about a warm start to the month of February!

There is a wind advisory through the day tomorrow until conditions calm down on Tuesday morning. This will impact the foothills of the mountains over there. The wind will really increase in the afternoon and evening hours before it calms down. That advisory will extend from Dayton to Condon, with an additional advisory to the east near La Grande.