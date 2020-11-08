Rain departs but cold air sticks around Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are a week into November and we’ve already had some mountain snow, over an inch of rain in Portland and plenty of below-average temperatures. That trend continues this week, but our weekend should be mainly dry (west of the Cascades).

Sunday starts with patchy fog and potentially a few clouds. The afternoon will bring sunshine and chilly fall temperatures. We start the day in the lower to mid-30s around Portland. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by the afternoon. The wind, rather gentle, running around 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest.

There will still be some cold communities in central and eastern Oregon Sunday. Locations like Madras and Bend, will have a hard time reaching the upper 30s. A few more clouds east of the Cascades as moisture takes a little more time to depart that part of the state. A noticeable change in the wind for areas of the Oregon coast. Expect it to become more harnessed from Saturday afternoon and evening. The wind will again push to the 15 to 20 mph range east of the Cascades on Sunday, leading to a wind chill for many. It will be a day that you may need to bundle up a bit.

We can’t rule out some additional snow for the mountains to the east. Possibilities for some light snow for areas of Pendleton through the morning. I wouldn’t expect much more than 1/2 an inch of snow. We may have a few lingering snowflakes for Deschutes county and those up in Jefferson county. Futurecast keeps that moisture to the east tomorrow afternoon and evening. The development for some flakes in Deschutes county can’t be ruled out.

With that, we have a Winter Weather Advisory for those counties to the east until 4pm on Sunday. That includes cities like Enterprise and Joseph. Travel on I-84 may lead to some snowy spots and that goes for local roads in that region. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory to the south for Medford. It was maybe a week ago where temperatures were in the lower 80s for that part of the state. We are definitely dealing with November conditions, which like to go up and down and back and forth frequently. I would expect more 40 degree highs this week, with no signs of warmer weather the next 5 days.