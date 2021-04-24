Rain ends 13-day consecutive dry streak in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Finally, rain! I feel pretty weird writing those words. Normally I would be doing everything I can to summon the sun, but after record breaking heat, a serious rainfall deficit, and multiple brush fires, I’m relieved to have the rain.

You can expect showers to eventually spread across the state today. Rain intensity will ramp up this afternoon along with stronger winds. There is a chance for thunderstorms across the Willamette Valley later today and again tomorrow. Watch closely for potential new fire starts due to lightning.

If you plan to use mountain passes this weekend, be aware snow levels will drop to 4,000′ possibly lower. While we aren’t expecting much more than an inch of snow near passes, I think personal expectations for warmer April weather may surprise some drivers. Several inches may fall at resort level. See the slideshow below for your mountain forecast.

As of midnight Friday, 13 consecutive days had passed without any rain, not even a trace in Portland. The total number of non-rainy days for the month of April is currently 19. Neither of these values are records. We’ve certainly endured much longer stretches of time without rain. At PDX, the record number of consecutive days without any rain in the month of April is 26. That was in 1951. What’s the all-time dry streak, not a single drop? That would be 41 days which occurred in 1967 from June 27 to August 6.