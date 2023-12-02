PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy downpours and high winds have left thousands of households without power in the Portland Metro area, Clackamas County, and parts of Clark County in Washington Saturday morning.

As of 9 a.m.:

Portland General Electric reported 5 outages in Multnomah County affecting 202 customers and 35 outages in Clackamas County affecting 2,283 customers.

Pacific Power, meanwhile, reports 1,143 customers currently without power in Northeast Portland near the Woodland Park neighborhood. Crews have been notified and dispatched.

Clark Public Utilities in Washington is reporting outages due to trees falling into power lines, leaving 252 customers without power in the Fern-Prairie Sunnyside area. It is unknown when the power will be restored in these locations.

