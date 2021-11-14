Rain holds north Sunday, but it’s coming our way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It takes at least one dry day to help recover from a loaded finish to the work week. How about two dry days? It’s going to be a close call, but we may make it through Sunday without any measurable rain in Portland.

There will be showers to the north and for areas of the coast, and it’s even possible a drop or two finds a way south of Portland as the moisture from the north starts to migrate in our direction. Expect morning clouds, some areas in the form of fog. There may be a break in the clouds by the afternoon or evening, but I wouldn’t expect much sunshine on Sunday.

We do not have any flood alerts in Oregon on Sunday. But with more rain moving in on Monday, we will have to monitor the river levels once again. It will be brief and not as taxing as the atmospheric river that brought in 2 to 3 inches of rain in the valley. However, there may still be issues with the terrain out near Eagle Creek or the other locations impacted by wildfires.

Cycle through the graphics below to get a visual representation of the weather story for Sunday. The Futurecast isn’t painting much rain for the valley, so again, use this dry time wisely.

Most locations should top off in the lower 60s after a morning in the lower to mid 50s. It is still going to be balmy and damp. It should be a dry day east of the Cascades, with the potential for some sunshine. The Dalles is looking to top off in the mid to upper 60s. It may be a nice day trip if you want to get out of the valley clouds. There will be a light wind out there on Sunday running out of the south or southwest around 10 to 15 mph. If you’re heading out to the Thorns match, you should see temperatures in the 60s with some passing clouds. You may want a light rain jacket just in case you don’t want to deal with an isolated shower.