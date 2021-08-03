Rain in forecast — just not right now or in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is rain in the forecast. It just doesn’t look like it will be around here for the next couple of days.

Still warm and sunny, with a haze in the sky from passing wildfire smoke. Get your outdoor work finished early Tuesday, because the late afternoon and evening is going to once again be toasty.

Temperatures starting off in the lower 60s for the Willamette Valley. Morning temperatures a bit chilly for the Oregon coast, with lows around the lower 50s. All that heat that is just bottled up in the Lower Columbia Basin, areas like The Dalles and Hermiston, will have a very mild start to the day. After temperatures hit the triple-digits on Monday, the overnight temperatures aren’t going to cool down very much for your Tuesday morning. We’re not expecting much of a breeze around here in the morning. You may have some breezy moments out along the coast, with the wind running out of the north. For the most part it will be reasonable and nothing that will be obnoxious.

Hit that arrow and slide over to the next graphic and you can see where the temperatures soar to Tuesday afternoon. The northern Oregon coast will be warmer, with temperatures reaching the 70s. It would be a pleasant day to take a day trip out to the coast, if you have the luxury.

Temperatures in the valley back to the lower 90s Tuesday. The central valley will be warmer, with highs likely in the mid 90s. A layer of wildfire smoke is going to probably be around too, meaning the air quality may be slightly dinged. The wildfire smoke shouldn’t impact the valley too much. Air quality remains at its worst in areas of eastern Washington. Expect triple-digits for those areas around the I-84 corridor east of the Cascades.

That ridge is starting to retreat south, but we still have a day or two before it really sinks.

As we get closer to Wednesday night, an upper-level disturbance should find a way to impact the region a little more, but until then, the summer ridge holds. The weather pattern will help show what is going on for us in the next few days, even though it is just set for Tuesday. You can see the dip in the orange that is west of California — that is one system.

We have a stronger area of low pressure to the north around the Gulf of Alaska, which will have a larger impact on Friday. The first one that is developing west of California, is going to bring in the stronger jet around Wednesday or Thursday. This is going to offer up some help for showers across the region, but mainly, staying either south or east of Portland. We can’t rule out thunderstorm activity at that point of time. We will watch that unfold in the next couple of days. It’s interesting to be able to see everything starting to form as we look at the weather pattern on Tuesday.

We may have another round of strong thunderstorms Tuesday, too. These are going to be shifted slightly to the east, compared to what formed on Monday. However, the intensity may still be about the same. Some areas vulnerable to frequent lightning, gusty wind, and moments of hail.

We have just enough energy to keep things going today, and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) agrees, put the east side of the state in a marginal risk for thunderstorms. We may have some of our strongest storms in the United States in Oregon today.

Weather models haven’t done a great job on picking up the intensity of the storms, but they are coming back with at least the mention of development. They are also keeping the location in the right area. I wouldn’t rule out a thunderstorm as far west as eastern Deschutes or Crook County on Tuesday, too. We will have more updates this evening, so make sure to tune in with Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock.

As far as measurable rain goes for the valley, I just don’t see it happening.

Futurecast will keep the rain to the east today and we are onboard for another sunny and dry day. Clouds may form around the Cascade crest, especially to the south. Foothills around the valley may have a little more smoke and cloud coverage today. For the most part, the rain and thunderstorms should stay well to the east.