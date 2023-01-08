PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January.

After the first full week of January, Portland should see a total of 1.21 inches of rain. That hasn’t been the case this year despite the parade of storms. The total rainfall for Portland sits at 0.46 inches for the first week, leaving a deficit of three-quarters of an inch.

This news isn’t as gloomy as our skies have been this week. If Portland’s water year is taken into consideration, a total of 16.57 inches of rain has fallen since October 1. That’s a surplus of 0.72 inches beyond the 15.85 inches the Rose City should see by the first week of January.

The rain surplus in Portland so far this water year is helping improve the drought situation across western Oregon and Washington.

Over the past month, the Portland metro area has seen gradual improvements in the drought. This trend will continue as long as the wet weather remains in the forecast.