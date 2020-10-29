Rain in the forecast before Halloween, find out when

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN ) — Let’s get straight to the point, we have some rain in the forecast. Possibly our wettest day since October 13. That isn’t saying much. We’ve had a trace here and there and we collected .04 inches on October 14.

We have one more pleasant and dry day before the threat of rain. Thursday is going to be a nice day with more sunshine and blue sky. Fall weather that pulls you outside! There have been some moments this month that have felt wet, but it has mostly been a dry October. The first week was practically an extension of summer with no rain. We did hit a few bumpy days but the last 13 days have been mostly dry. You can check out the month of October coming from the Portland station below. I highlighted the monthly total and the wettest day. We did have a soaker on October 10, many neighborhoods had about an inch of rain.

With a little more rain in the forecast, we will probably finish the month at an eerily similar total from 2019. Combine the two years together and we will have our monthly total for one October. It looks like we are going to have back-to-back years where we only collected half of our October average. Starting the water year off a bit dry! However, with a La Niña in store this winter, we may have some wet months coming (or snow?!).

Below is a graphic of the rather weak front that will cross the Willamette Valley on Friday afternoon. The heaviest totals will come around the Cascade foothills and area of the coast/coast range. It is not very impressive and a rain shadow is likely to impact folks to the south. The heaviest of the rain is going to be far to the north, but around Portland and Vancouver, we should have a few showers during the day. That means the clouds will also increase and we will lose some of that brilliant sunshine that we have been picking up.

Rain totals will generally be below .10″, but we may find a few pockets to the north that pick up more. This actually looks weak enough to probably leave most communities dry for the day south of Salem. The highest of the totals probably coming in around Astoria, where it is possible that we pick up around .25 inches, but likely lower totals. This is far from a classic fall rain event! We are still waiting on an atmospheric river to come pointing in our direction before we get one of those soakers from earlier in October.