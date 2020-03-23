Rain is here just in time to help out or dry March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a seven day stretch of dry and mild weather, the cool spring showers are back in the forecast for the Portland metro area, which is just in time because we were starting to fall behind when it comes to our average rain for March.

We are currently at a -1.47 inches departure from normal at this time, meaning we’ve had more dry days than rainy days, and a handful of days that we picked up a trace. With that being said, we should add a few more “green” days to the calendar this week.

As of March 22, we have accumulated 1.24 inches of rain in Portland. That total will hopefully jump up and additional .50 to .75 inches by the time we wrap up the week. It’s possible that we may fall short of that forecast, but if we’re lucky, we may actually exceed that number. Notice we slow down a bit on Wednesday and Thursday. This won’t be a week that it rains 24/7, there will be some dry time too.

With that in mind, it will be a good time to use that spring rain jacket this week. Shower activity will continue to churn come Tuesday. Expect more scattered showers on Tuesday morning and then on and off through the week. Weather models have been handling this system to a “T,” so I would be prepared for those showers early tomorrow morning if you are thinking about a morning walk. The “coming and going” type of forecast with the showers being more hit or miss by Wednesday.