Rain is in the forecast, but not today

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time is ticking away on summer. Although we don’t want to admit it, we are nearing the end of the summer temperatures around here. In fact, it may have already occurred. Our recent weather pattern certainly is expressing that. With cooler overall temperatures, all we need to do is add the rain, then we can call it fall. Rain is not in the forecast today, but we can’t escape the clouds. It’s the nature of our situation out here in the Pacific Northwest. When the northwest flow is around, it carries some moisture in around the Columbia river. Similar to our Sunday, those clouds should dissipate by afternoon. Expect to finish the evening with blue sky and sun.

Before the clouds develop in the overnight, temperatures are going to cool more than Sunday morning. Temperatures starting in the mid 50s today. A cooler bike ride in to work if you’re starting your day early. Temperatures in the lower 70s by the afternoon. What happened to all the summer heat? It’s staying well out of the region of the PNW. There will be some highs pushing the upper 70s out near Pendleton.

If you want to cycle through the graphics below, you will be able to pick out your community for a visual forecast. You can find the futurecast and the temperature outlook for the day. There is a bonus graphic about the rain chance for the week. If you’re hoping for some rain, it is coming. Take advantage of the next 4 days before it arrives. We are keeping an eye on Wednesday morning for some patchy drizzle. That is mainly out of the forecast at this time.