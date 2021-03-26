Starting Friday on a dry note, rain over for now

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning you’ll notice an extra chill in the air and that’s mostly due to the lack of extensive cloud cover.

Temperatures out the door will be in the mid to upper 30s, especially where the sky has temporarily cleared. Overall, you’ll see more clouds than the sun today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with light winds.

Saturday is looking pretty good for planning a nice outdoor getaway. High pressure will be in charge and so will the sunshine, mostly from Portland to the south. Highs will range from the low to mid-60s.

This Sunday we will have a Super Worm Moon. Will you be able to see it? Yes, but the best viewing is on Saturday, even though it won’t be completely full. By Sunday that cold front rolls in and completely shutters any chance of seeing the big moon.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be interesting if snow levels truly drop to 1,000 feet. Falling snow could happen but the ground is pretty warm, so sticking snow would be tough to achieve at that low elevation.





Big ridge is here for Friday through Saturday

Cold temps aloft this Monday morning could support foothill snow.

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY. * WHAT: Steep to very steep seas 10 to 13 feet at 11 seconds. North winds at 15 to 25 kt this evening easing to 10 to 20 kt overnight. * WHERE: The Hazardous Seas Warning will affect areas beyond 10 NM to 20 NM offshore from Coos Bay south. Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect the rest of the zone through 11 AM Friday, then all of the zone thereafter. * WHEN: For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS: Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory

