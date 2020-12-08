Rain moves in Tuesday night, but overall totals remain bleak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Are you sensing the rain coming? We’ve been tracking this ribbon of moisture moving our direction since the weekend, but it sure is taking its sweet time to get here. Well, we are hastily moving through December and we keep on accruing dry days.

Even with rain moving in today, it’s been dry for most of the day. In fact, I don’t think we see much rain until after sunset tonight. Sunshine is peeking through the clouds that are here, and many to the south are sitting pretty this afternoon.

High pressure is perched to our west and east, but we have that disturbance moving in from the northwest right in between the two. That high pressure to the southeast that you can see on the graphic below is aiding the air stagnation that remains in that region of the state and likely patchy fog. You may think of high pressure as sunny and warm, but that isn’t always the case when you find yourself with inversions (increase in temperature aloft). Our next disturbance to roll through on Thursday is actually developing just to the northwest of the Pacific high. That will unfold in the next 48 hours and shoot right over the top of that 1032 H to the west.

Speaking of air stagnation, there may still be some problems for folks near Hood River and locations at 1500 feet or below in the graphic below. There is an Air Stagnation Advisory until 7 p.m., leading to poor air quality in that region through the afternoon.

The system tonight should help fix this up and the wind will increase in areas of the Gorge. It won’t be a roaring wind, but it should be enough to prevent the air stagnation from continuing through midweek.

You can tell how hazy it looks around Hood River from the tripcheck camera Tuesday afternoon. Visibility may be slightly altered. The view from the Cascade Locks will be sunnier and less filtered.





Let’s chat about that rain real quick, because it’s still on track to reach us tonight. I think the timing for moderate rain is going to be closer to 10 p.m. to Midnight. We are still on track for somewhere between .15-.30 inches around the valley. Weather models mostly putting Portland around .20 inches by the time we get to Wednesday morning. Notice all the snow is way up there in Canada. How do you feel about the rain late at night? Does it feel like the best of both worlds to you? Sun and dry time during the day and rain while in bed? Doesn’t seem like a bad option for December.