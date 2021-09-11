Rain, rain. It went away and it won’t be back for another 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the rain that fell Friday across eastern and central Oregon was a welcome sight, it’s not enough to squash our wildfires and certainly not enough to dampen drought conditions. You’ve probably heard that consistency is key, and that could not be more true in this parched situation in which we find ourselves.

Air quality has improved slightly, but it will be short-lived. As you can see below, air quality alerts are still in effect through the weekend. Onshore flow continues to keep skies blue west of the Cascades . Temperatures feel great today, even slightly below normal in the mid 70s. We’ll keep this theme going through Sunday.

Next chance for measurable rain in Portland? Next Friday through Sunday look like a setup for rain, and possibly more than just a tenth of an inch. Get your rain gear out because it’s that time of year again.

Air quality alerts

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY Lane-Linn-Marion- Including the cities of Eugene, Jasper, Marcola, Mohawk, Pleasant Hill, Springfield, Albany, Lebanon, and Salem The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which remains in effect until noon PDT Monday. This is primarily for areas in the Oregon Cascades and locations near the Bull and Middle Fork Complexes. This includes areas near Oakridge and Detroit. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.