PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Already experiencing one of the coldest Aprils in its recorded history, Portland is now in the midst of the 13th wettest April on record, dating back to 1938.

So far, Portland has received 3.76 inches of rain this month, nearly three times the annual average of 1.78 inches. Daytime highs have also hung 6 degrees below normal in April, leaving Portland with a cold, damp and drab start to spring.

While there’s still no sunshine in the immediate forecast, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that temperatures are expected to hover around the low-to-mid 60s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Looks like we’ll get a nice boost to the 60s this weekend,” Bayern said.

Portland’s recent history of April rainfall. (KOIN 6)



Rain is expected to continue into next week. This means April of 2023 will continue to rise in the rankings for the wettest on record. The recent rainy weather echoes the spring downpour of 2022, which drenched the region with record rainfall in April and May.

Interestingly enough, April of 2021 was Portland’s second driest on record.