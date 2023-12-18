PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a dry and cool weekend, rain is returning to the region Monday.

A few passing showers will start the morning, as a system off the coast begins to swing inland. Expect light amounts of precipitation in the Willamette Valley this morning and heavier amounts along the coast. Later Monday afternoon bands of showers will rotate north through the Willamette Valley and into the Portland metro.

Temperatures will remain above normal, topping out around 50 degrees in the metro area. The average high temperature for December 18 is 46° at the Portland airport. Also, the east wind that has been blowing all weekend in the eastern suburbs of the metro area and in the Columbia River Gorge will begin to back off later Monday

Unfortunately, rain will be falling in the Cascades. It doesn’t look like they’re going to pick up much in the way of snowfall over the next several days.

A cooler system arrives Friday that will bring snowfall back to the mountains, leading up to Christmas weekend.