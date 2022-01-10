Rain returns to Oregon after a beautiful, dry weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The winter can bring plenty of rain and clouds, but seldom do we have a stretch of dry days with sunshine. It was a fantastic weekend, but the rain returns Monday.

Monday’s rain is going to be more showers than a steady and consistent rain. The morning may start that way though, with showers picking up as early as 5 a.m. in the Willamette Valley but more likely in the 7 a.m. window. Plenty of rain for the Oregon coast to start the day with less moisture to the east.

Not only will there be some showers, but it will also be a chilly start to the morning. This is going to be a morning where there is rain coming in at 35 to 38 degrees. Bundle up when you take off this morning. There may be some patchy areas of freezing rain Monday morning, too. Freezing rain will be a low probability outcome, but be prepared to have to leave a bit earlier for your commute. Rain totals will be small, only coming in around .05 to .10 inches in the valley.

Conditions are still warm for the coast on Monday with highs around 50 degrees. It will be cold for the Gorge with highs in the 30s. There is a concern for freezing rain around the upper Hood River Valley on Monday morning.

Temperatures are slightly warmer out near Madras and Bend, with highs pushing the lower 40s with a stronger wind coming in out of the south. Most locations east of the mountains will be in the 30s outside of that pocket there in Jefferson and Deschutes counties.

I should note that it’s going to be a single-digit start for those of you out in Baker City. This is the time of the year where the cold air is stuck there in the valley.

Rain chances stick around for the front end of the week but are projected to dwindle more near the latter end of the work week. You can swipe through the graphics now to get a good idea of the forecast coming. You will notice that the wind is not as aggressive Monday out of the Gorge compared to Sunday. We aren’t expecting much snow with this system. If we have much, it will just be a trace to an inch or so by the end of the day (above the passes).