PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to dust off the rain gear! Wet weather returns to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington on Father’s Day.

By noon Sunday, the valley and coast will see widespread rain, but many around the metro area can expect scattered showers in the early morning hours.

Sunday and Monday’s forecast also calls for isolated thunderstorm potential around the metro area after 11 a.m.

Weather models are hovering around a half-inch of rain forecasted in Portland from Sunday morning to Monday evening.

Along with the rain showers, cooler temps also arrive on Sunday.

A cold front is bringing in below normal highs. To start our workweek, afternoon highs could break records with the cold conditions. Monday the forecast high is just 60-degrees, while 58-degrees is the daytime high for Tuesday.