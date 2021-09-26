Rain shadow: Oregon entering cooler, wet period

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have to give up summer at some point and that time may be nearing. We had back-to-back days in the 80s, but now we enter a cooler and wet period.

There won’t be a massive drop in temperatures on Sunday, but it will be cooler by Monday and Tuesday. Expect clouds for the Oregon coast by morning, with a mix of sun and clouds for the valley. We will have more clouds by the time we reach the afternoon here in Portland. We should hold out from the rain until this evening or later Sunday.

Before that rain arrives, the wind will start to make some noise. Before the front arrives, the wind will increase to 10-15 mph with gusts to the mid 20s. This may be enough to boost our temperatures a few degrees, but we expect Portland in the lower- to mid-70s. It’s just a sign that there is more to come by night.

As that front marches from the coast to the Cascades, we are smack dab in the middle. There will be an initial rain, then we may hit a moment of a rain shadow, before a second force moves in. Rain totals may push a quarter of an inch when we wrap up Sunday. It all depends on some of those soaking showers that set up.

Take a look at the slideshow below to get an idea of what it is going to be like for your location. Most of you east of the Cascades, won’t have to worry about much Sunday. In fact, you have another 80-degree forecast coming. More clouds around Madras, by night, but the day will be sunny. The cooler air will eventually reach the whole state by Monday and Tuesday.