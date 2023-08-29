PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another day of moderate air quality is expected for Portland Tuesday before rainy weather brings cleaner air to the area Wednesday, according to airnow.gov. People who are unusually sensitive to air pollution are advised to reduce outdoor activity level or reduce the amount of time spent outdoors.

Healthy air quality is forecast for the Portland area Wednesday after the region is expected to receive sporadic rain showers. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says rain will be possible between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Portland will likely see a high of 71 degrees Tuesday with 6 to 8-mph westerly winds.

“Expect spotty showers to push into the Portland metro area around lunchtime and beyond,” Bayern said. “Not everyone will see rain, but don’t be surprised if you catch a few sprinkles and the sidewalks turn damp this afternoon. We then dry out briefly for a mainly dry finish to Wednesday afternoon.”

The National Weather Service has an air quality advisory in effect for areas situated between Portland and Mount Hood until Tuesday afternoon as the Camp Creek Fire continues to burn in the Bull Run Watershed.

“Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday,” the NWS said. “Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.”

The long-range forecast for the Pacific Northwest shows cooler, rainier-than-normal weather through the first week of September.