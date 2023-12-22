PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler and wetter weather returns to the Portland area on this first full day of winter in the northern hemisphere.

Portland trades out the morning fog and afternoon sun for rainy and cooler conditions Friday. Temperatures will only manage to make it into the mid- to upper-40s Friday. Rain showers won’t stick with Oregon and Washington for the entirety of the day. Drier and clearer conditions will return later in the day.

Morning showers will transition to drier skies Friday as temperatures cool back into the upper 40s in Portland

It’s the clearing skies that will help Saturday morning’s lows fall to the 30s. These cooler temperatures will help pull Oregon’s snow elevations down Friday. Snow levels will fall to nearly 1,500 feet as skies begin to dry and clear. That will help to increase the ski resorts’ snow levels Friday.

Valley and coastal rain will be lack luster, but will help keep moisture in area. Portland will near a quarter of an inch of rain while the coast sees almost a half inch.

Rain accumulation begins to fill up Portland’s rain gauges early in the day with nearly a quarter of an inch expected

Christmas Eve will bring Portland’s next rain potential. Afternoon and evening rain will keep temperatures cool during the day while Christmas day is expected to see a few lingering rain showers. The only spots seeing a white Christmas this year is up in elevation over the Cascades.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s Christmas Eve weather outlook

Despite the rain expected Christmas Day, temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the low-50s.

Cooler and wetter weather returns to Portland by the holiday weekend

Scattered showers and slightly warmer temperatures are expected to take Portland into the final week of 2023.