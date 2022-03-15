PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In the wake of the cold front associated with the atmospheric river Tuesday morning, we are looking at passing showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Portland will begin with morning showers and broken clouds.

The surface map analysis below shows the cold front that seems to be around central to eastern Oregon by late morning. By late morning the remaining moisture from the plume of water that moved through be mostly south. The lack of moisture will prevent us from seeing anything too significant Tuesday in the Willamette Valley.

There is a pool of cool and unstable air over the region which may lead to a stray thunderstorm or two. If you swipe through the graphics, you will find the storm energy sequence. The shades of purple are locations that may have just enough to muster a few heavy showers or a rumble of thunder. These showers will be brief but will have a bit of a sting to them.

By the time we get to the afternoon commute, we lose some of that oomph, diminishing our threat for t-storms. By late Tuesday night, most locations are dry in Washington and Oregon. There may still be some light snow that falls over the Cascades at night as the snow levels continue to drop.

Outside of the morning temperatures, we should be below average Tuesday. Temperatures will be warming to the lower to mid-50s in the Willamette Valley. Portland will top off around 50 to 54 degrees. Surrounding neighborhoods and communities are in a similar boat.

The Oregon coast will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40s. You can see in the temperature and wind graphic that we have a fairly consistent and at times strong westerly wind. Central Oregon should top around 50 degrees, with highs around Hermiston in the upper 50s.