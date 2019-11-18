Rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow to start the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are prepping for what could be our wettest system this month.

What can you expect this week when you’re stepping out to do errands or take the kids out to the park? It will be an active start to the week, with some sunshine by Wednesday and Thursday. Where and when does it begin? With this massive system just off the Pacific Northwest coast as of Monday morning.

GOES – 17 WEST IMAGERY

Not only are we finally working with a modest amount of moisture pulling in from the southwest towards Hawaii, but we have some decent support aloft with the organization to help keep this system alive.

With that being said, the rain will pick up from midday Monday on and the rain chances will remain in the forecast until Tuesday late afternoon, with a few breaks in the clouds.

The locations that will likely see the higher totals will be the prone spots that we are used to, such as the NW Oregon Coast and then areas of the Cascades. I would prepare for something along the lines of .20- .50 inches in the Willamette Valley by the time we wrap up Tuesday.

Another line of concern on Monday is the isolated chance for some thunderstorms to develop. In fact, we’ve already had a few lightning strikes starting to show with the likelihood of additional thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. I’m also not ruling out the chance for a few thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday with a trailing disturbance behind this initial wave.

How about snow? With temperatures taking a bit of a dip overnight into Tuesday, the snow level should fall to about the passes; however, the mighty snow accumulations will not be at that elevation. In fact, if we see much at the passes, it will be minor accumulations. If you jump up to 8,000 feet and above, snow totals increase to potentially a solid 3-6 inches.

Lastly, the overnight and morning temperatures for Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be dropping down to the mid 30s. A winter jacket might be necessary for the kids as we get to some of those chilly mornings.