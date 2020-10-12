Rain to our west and showers to the east, but sunshine for our afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There are times where we can fall into a very wet and overcast pattern, but that time has yet to come. That usually arrives in the next month or two as we enter our rainiest months of the year.

For now, we are still in and out of the gloomy weather for our October. A mass of clouds are waiting to overtake the Pacific Northwest (PNW) once again, but our Monday afternoon is going to bring as much blue sky and sunshine as we can gather before those clouds arrive, which are expected around sunset. The satellite image below helps show the state of our atmosphere right now. The next round of moisture is to the west, not very far out, and choppy clouds to the east following the departure of our system from Sunday.

Temperatures Monday afternoon and evening will be flirting with the lower to mid-60s, which is almost average now. With the sunset come earlier and earlier and that angle of the sun lower, we will not see many more days that feel like summer. In fact, those are most likely over. It was 10 days ago when we received what is likely the last 80-degree day. What is maybe even more difficult to accept, is that we are pretty close to seeing what may be our final 70-degree day. That means days like Monday will be what we are more accustomed to for the remainder of October. I still believe we will have some more 70s in the forecast in the coming week or two. For this evening, there may be some gusty conditions for parts of the Gorge, over near The Dalles and communities east of Hood River. Overall, the wind will be tamer until Tuesday.

Speaking of our days turning cooler, here is a chart of the final 70-degree days over the last decade. Our normal is Oct. 18, which is in six days. Last year, we would’ve already had our final 70-degree day. Can you believe that!? The latest on record is actually November 13, which happened in 1999. The earliest date? Well, that happened on Sept. 29, back in 1949. What will it be this year? If we were to not record any more of those 70-degree days, then our final one of 2020 would be Oct. 9, coming in at 74. That means, if you see another one in the seven-day forecast, to really take advantage of that day because we may not have many more.

We may get close Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend. I’m not going to call it a wrap just yet, but the colder air is getting close. If you look at the graphic below, that is some cold air (30s) dropping into Montana and states to the east. Soon, but not yet.