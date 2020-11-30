Rain to start the week, but plenty of sunshine coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The last day of November is coming with some rain and mountain snow.

We’ve had a bountiful month of mountain snow and a near average month for rain. However, the rain isn’t going to last all day today! We may have a nice compliment of showery weather and dry time to start our Monday.

Here is the deal, it’s going to be wet for the morning hours. Moments of heavy rain are possible as a cold front works in overnight and then scattered showers persist through the early hours. The wind is also going to pick on up as that front moves in, with the potential for some gusty conditions. That wind will crank for the Oregon coast and then eventually parts of the valley. The strongest of the wind should end pretty early in the morning as that front passes. As far as the moisture, that looks to be out of here by the late afternoon, leading to a dry finish to the month.

You may be asking if this rain is going to keep us cloudy all day? Conditions are likely to clear up as the day continues, eventually leading to a clear sky late Monday afternoon. This could mean we are going to have a lovely sunset on Monday. However, with clearing going on, valley fog is probably going to form late Monday into Tuesday morning. Cloudcast shows things will start in the red but turn green for the evening. Clouds will linger for folks to the east as Monday evening approaches. High pressure starts to take over this week and we should have plenty of sunshine to enjoy as we start the month of December.

Now how wet are we talking about Monday morning? How much rain is this disturbance going to bring in? Weather models are coming in with around .25 – .40″ of rain in the valley by the time the system departs. That is a good amount for a short amount of time, with most of the rain occurring before noon. Highest of the totals for the Oregon coast, but we may have some neighborhoods in the valley topping off in the blue (.50″). That will be the end of it for November and it looks like we may have a stagnant pattern setting up to start the week.

With a change in the pattern, we are looking at an east wind starting to set up in the Gorge and areas of Portland by midweek. Make sure to keep up with our weather updates this week as we will surely talk more about it.