PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, wind and snow take aim at western Oregon and Washington Tuesday with Portland’s latest cold front.

Forecast rain totals are on the rise as the first few drops of rain fall along the coast starting at 6 a.m.

Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Oregon and Washington’s latest rain timeline

Light rain will find its way into the Portland metro area as early as 7:00 am. The front will continue to push rain showers from west to east through the day. Some minor street flooding or puddles are possible in urban areas by Tuesday evening. Some rain showers will be heavy at times.

Rain tracking tools:

Higher rainfall amounts are expected along the coast as the wet weather begins before sunrise. Coastal locations could be near an inch of rain by Tuesday night. Willamette Valley rainfall totals will be slightly less. A quarter to a half-inch of rain is possible along Interstate 5 with some locally higher totals possible.

Forecast rainfall totals from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. in western Oregon and Washington Tuesday

Winds will also start to increase as Tuesday’s front moves through the region. Some gusts could be near 35 mph in Portland during the afternoon hours.

Wind gust forecast for Portland Tuesday, February 6, 2023

Snow can be found up in elevations above 4,000 ft. Tuesday.

Mt. Hood snowfall forecast through early Wednesday morning

Snow accumulation will remain over the Cascades with totals nearing a foot in half in some locations above 5,300 ft.

Snow, rain and wind will come to an end early Wednesday morning. That’s where temperatures will remain near normal in the upper 40s to low 50s. Even warmer air works its way into western Oregon and Washington by the end of the week. That’s where Portland could reach the mid-50s by Thursday.