Rainy days and Mondays are often an Oregon combination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Monday is going to make the third rainy day in a row Portland with multiple inches of rain across the Willamette Valley — and we will likely see another half-inch of rain for the metro area.

Stepping out the door, you can expect light rain in the Willamette Valley. For those of you that are in Hood River County east in the Gorge, you will have to battle the winter weather on Monday. If you can stay away from major travel east, that would be advised. If you’re traveling west towards Portland, it will be rainy. If you have to travel the passes, you can expect fresh snow up on US 26 and over on I-84 up at Cabbage Hill.

Locally, we will have wet roads and active windshield wipers. Most of the day should be rainy, but we may have some moments that are just overcast.

Areas of the Oregon coast may pick up to an inch or more, with the highest rain totals coming out of Clatsop County. The Willamette Valley should see at least a half an inch. Weather models are projecting over three-quarters of an inch around Vancouver. This should push our rain total for the month up above average with still some time to keep it going.

Temperatures will be cold east of the Cascades and closer to normal west. If you’re hugging the I-5 corridor, you’re going to start the morning around 40 degrees, with temperatures actually closer to 50 degrees for communities like Florence and Tillamook. Winter temperatures over near The Dalles and Pendleton as the snow keeps coming down.

Winter gear will be more useful for those of you to the east. The afternoon temperatures should reach the mid 40s for Portland, Most will struggle to get above the mid 30s east of the mountains on Monday. We will have a short break from the rain early Tuesday before another round moves in.