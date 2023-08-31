PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sights, sounds, and smell of rain have returned to Portland for the first real accumulation of moisture in nearly three months. The last time Portland saw more than a tenth of an inch of rain was back on June 18, 2023.

Portland’s seen a few hit-and-miss shows over the last month, but the departure from normal remains outstanding. As of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Portland had seen 0.44″ of rain below normal of what’s typical in August.

August rain totals sit below average in Portland as of Wednesday, August 30, 2023

That deficit will change as the chance of rain remains across the Pacific Northwest through the day on Thursday. The cloudier and wetter weather conditions will keep Portland’s temperatures cool, in the upper 60s throughout the day.

Cooler and wetter weather returns to Portland Thursday, August 31, 2023

Portland’s mild temperature trend warms slightly by Friday and Saturday. That’s where near-normal temperatures in the low 80s return to the region.

That latest warming trend doesn’t arrive until after western Oregon and southwest Washington see 0.1 – 0.5″ of rain Thursday. The first few drops of rain will begin to fall before sunrise over Portland on Thursday morning. The strongest cold front of the season continues to move east through the day. That’s where rain chances will continue until the late afternoon hours. Skies will slowly start to dry by late evening.

Wet and slick roads are likely as the heaviest of rain returns to Portland before sunrise Thursday, August 31, 2023

Portland’s latest warming trend isn’t long. Another round of rain is possible by the end of the weekend. That could have some negative outdoor impacts on those planning to celebrate Labor Day outside.

Cooler and wetter weather remains in Portland’s weather forecast through the start of next week

Next week’s rain chance also comes with slightly cooler temperatures that remain through the middle of next week. That would help start the month of September off with near-normal conditions.