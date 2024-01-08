PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our next round of rain showers arrives Monday morning with more widespread valley rain as we continue to also see plenty of mountain snow too. Daytime highs around the metro area will hover in the mid to upper-40s on Monday and Tuesday before the temperatures really start to drop by late in the week.

Wind Advisory starts Monday afternoon

Not only are we expecting to see numerous rain showers throughout our Monday, but starting in the late afternoon our wind gusts will start to pick up as well.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Portland metro area and SW Washington is included in this Wind Advisory, stretching from Woodburn up to Ridgefield. Wind gusts out of the southwest could get up to 40 or 50 mph.

Wintry mix of rain/snow possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning

Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, Portland and the northern part of the Willamette Valley could see light snow or a snow/rain mix situation. But with no freezing event expected, we shouldn’t see the snow sticking.

This will depend on a low pressure system staying to the south of PDX. If it does stay to the south we could see the snow falling. But if the low moves to the north, we’ll just see scattered rain showers.

Late in the week snow chances

Then all eyes are dialed in at the end of the week as the temperatures really begin to drop Friday and into the weekend.

Models are still not in agreement at the moment on how cold or what the snow chances look like with the possibility of valley snow.

Keep it locked here online and watch KOIN 6 News as the weather team continues to update the forecast over the next few days.