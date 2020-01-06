Rainy winter weather to focus on the PNW this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An active jet stream can spell active weather and that will be the case for the Pacific Northwest this week. In fact, we’ve had measurable rain each day since the New Year and we will likely see at least five to seven more days of measurable rain to follow our already wet start.

On average, Portland usually tallies about 18 days of measurable rain and a handful of days with a trace of rain, leaving around nine dry days in the month of January. Of course, many times this isn’t the exact outcome. Notice in 1950 there was nearly measurable rain each and every day in January that year. It’s difficult to achieve something like that, but we will definitely see a decent stretch of wet weather in Portland to start 2020.

What a blustery Monday. 0.21" of rain so far at #PDX since midnight and models going for about ~0.2" more before the night ends. 🌧️ @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/jtuoRLvtPe — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) January 6, 2020

Part of the reasoning for this? It’s that meandering jet stream that I suggested above. Allowing for an unsettled atmosphere and support for lifting mechanisms to trigger rain and snow. After our wet Monday, we will be tracking our next front on Tuesday, which will ignite more showers.

Meandering Jet Tuesday

With all this moisture rolling in, locations to the north in Washington will take the largest hit. A Flood Watch is in place just north of Cowlitz County and it spreads through the Olympic Peninsula and into areas around Seattle. If you’re going to be traveling this week, be prepared for some wet and light-reflecting roads.