LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A rare optic event took over the western skies over the Pacific Ocean early Friday morning.

The sun started to rise over Lincoln City Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. It was shortly later that sun rays started to appear opposite of Friday’s sunrise. These rays of light are known as anti-crepuscular rays.

Anti-crepuscular rays seen over the Pacific Ocean from Lincoln City during the sunrise hour of Friday, October 13, 2023

The National Weather Service explained this event as, “phenomena that occurs when low-angled sunlight gets blocked by cloud cover.”

They continue to explain that this phenomena “would be visible on the opposite horizon. That is, sunrise rays would be visible in the western sky.”

This rare sighting was seen by the KOIN 6 Lincoln City Chinook Winds Casino Resort camera during the early morning hours of Friday, October 13, 2023 as Oregon and Washington prepared for the next fall storm.