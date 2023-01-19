PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunglasses will be a must moving into Thursday and Friday in western Oregon and Washington. Bright and blue skies return as high pressure builds offshore.

The drying trend can be found from Washington to California as the jetstream continues to push north.

A ridge of high pressure builds over the west by the end of the week

Temperatures are expected to cool as skies begin to clear. The lack of cloud coverage allows the daytime heat to escape out into space. That’s why morning lows are expected to fall into the 30s come Friday morning. Afternoon highs will struggle to rebound. However, Portland’s afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s are not too far off from the average high of 48 degrees this time of year.

Portland’s forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

The next round of rain isn’t expected to return to the Pacific Northwest until Saturday. That also comes with another round of snow for the Cascades above 3,500 ft. Rainy skies are not expected to last through the weekend. Mostly cloudy, but dry conditions are in the forecast for Sunday.