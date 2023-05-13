PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle has just begun in Portland and the surrounding area. After record-breaking heat Friday, Portland will likely see even hotter temperatures Saturday.

Record-breaking heat likely in Portland Saturday, May 13, 2023

A KOIN 6 Weather Alert remains in place through Monday evening. That’s due to The National Weather Service keeping most of western Oregon and Washington under a ‘Heat Advisory‘. The current record for May 13 has held firm for nearly 50 years. Portland hit 92 degrees in 1973 and the mercury might climb higher than that Saturday.

High pressure over the west and breezy, downslope winds will help push Portland’s temperatures to record territory Saturday afternoon and again Sunday. Wind gusts out of the east could near 20-25 mph during the afternoon hours.

Portland’s extended forecast as temperatures remain above average through the middle of next week

Now is the time to stay hydrated by drinking water, check your car seats before leaving your vehicle, and taking breaks from the heat. Above average temperatures are expected to last well into the new workweek.