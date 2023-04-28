PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Record-breaking heat returns to Portland as the Pacific Northwest braces for the warmest day of the week. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid- to upper-80s for many locations across the metro area Friday afternoon and evening.

Record-breaking heat likely Friday, April 28, 2023

This early season heat wave comes off the heels of a cooler than normal April for Portland. Temperatures have sat nearly five-degrees below average over the past four weeks. Those in western Oregon and Washington will see a 30-degree temperature jump in just a week’s time. Monday’s afternoon temperature only warmed into the mid-50s. Normal afternoon temperatures should be in the mid-60s for the end of April.

Rapid warming trend seen in Portland on this final week of April

This rapid warming trend and the chance to break a record for warmest April 28 has prompted a KOIN 6 Weather Alert Day. That means those spending time outside or those who can’t escape the heat should use caution when exposed to these unseasonal conditions.

This early season heat wave comes to an end by Sunday. A trough of cold air moves back into the Pacific Northwest by the end of the weekend. That trough will drop temperatures by nearly 20 degrees. Afternoon conditions will fall to the low to mid-60s with a chance for a few light rain showers Sunday. Drier and mild weather returns by the middle of next week.