PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle has come to a close for now, but not after smashing the record for most 90-degree days seen in the month of May.

Record number of days at or above 90-degrees in western Oregon and southwest Washington in the month of May

Oregon and Washington’s extreme temperature swing continues this spring. Most of the month of April was on course to be one of the top 10 coldest Aprils on record. That record didn’t come together after a nearly 30-degree temperature jump in the last few days of the month.

That late April warming trend helped set the stage for a record-breaking heat wave in May. Portland alone has seen highs climb into the low- to mid-90s now five times this month and another round of heat is expected by the end of this week.

Portland’s recent temperature trend from May 11, 2023 to May 21, 2023

On average, Portland should see highs around 70 for the fifth month of the year. That hasn’t been the case so far this year. Portland International Airport has recorded temps nearly 10 degrees above normal this month.

Portland’s temperature trend in relation to normal afternoon highs for the month of May

This hot and sunny weather pattern has also helped to grow Portland’s rain deficit. A few strong afternoon storms have helped keep Portland’s rainfall totals afloat this month, but many rain gauges across the area are dry compared to Mays of the past.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s rainfall total as of May 21, 2023 as the deficit continues to grow for the month

May is typically the 8th wettest month of the year, but the average precipitation remains short from what’s fallen so far this year. Near-normal precipitation amounts are expected over the next week, which is very little to no rainfall. That comes as Portland prepares for another warming trend by the end of this week.