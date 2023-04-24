Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — The endless winter-like conditions come to an end this week as Portland jumps from January to July in regard to temperature.

Record-breaking heat is likely to find its way back into the Pacific Northwest by Friday. Forecast highs are expected to even climb into the mid 80s!

Portland hasn’t seen temperatures that warm since October 16, 2022.

Near record-breaking heat is expected in Portland this week

Overall, temperatures will sit almost 30 degrees above Portland’s recently seen. Afternoon highs in the mid 50s have been a common occurrence this April.

On average, Portland should see temperatures in the mid 60s for the end of April. This comes off the heels of a very wet and chilly month for the Pacific Northwest.

This sudden spike in temperature is due to a ridge of high-pressure building over the west. The jet stream will retreat to the north later this week. The sudden trip north will help push warm, southerly air north through the weekend.

People won’t be the only living organisms enjoying this surprise warming trend. Dormant trees and flowers will also feel the heat this week. A sudden spike in pollen counts is likely as blooms and blossoms speed up their pollen production.

Portland’s allergy forecast this week as temperatures warm

Higher pollen counts will likely cause allergy sufferers to feel more than just the heat this week. Portland isn’t expected to see any chance of rain until the middle of next week. So, pollen counts will likely remain high even once the temperatures begin to fall again.