PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was Day 1 of what will be the hottest weather we have seen since last summer, with several more days at or above 100 degrees in the Willamette Valley.

New records were set Sunday at Troutdale (105 degrees) and Hillsboro (101 degrees). The region will be even hotter Monday, with a high temperature of 105-106 degrees in Portland.

Temperatures in the southern valley may be a little hotter. Expect highs of 105-107 degrees from Salem to Eugene and as high as 110 degrees down near Medford.

The northern Oregon coast will get in on the heat Monday as well, with high temps in the 80s to near 90 from Tillamook north to Long Beach. Cooler temperatures can be found along Oregon’s central coast this week, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s.

The National Weather Service in Portland is continuing an Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures in Portland, especially Monday and Tuesday nights, may not fall below 70-72 degrees in Portland, but only briefly about 5 a.m.

The heat should finally back off about Thursday evening as a push of marine air finally makes it into the valley.

Don’t forget to please check on the elderly, pets, and drink lots of water as the heat wave continues this week. Be careful out there.