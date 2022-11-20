PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations.

But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again Sunday, especially near the Gorge. An air stagnation advisory remains in place through Sunday across the foothills of the Cascades in eastern Multnomah and Clackamas counties. Get outside and get those remaining leaves raked up. High temperatures will be in the 50s in the valley

Sunday is Day 13 without any measurable precipitation in the month of November, tying the old record from 2000. There is a good chance that we will not see any rain on Monday either. If that is the case, we will set a new record for consecutive dry days in the month of November.

By later Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure returns to bring dry and sunny weather to the region, just in time for Thanksgiving.