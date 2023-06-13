PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Warm, dry and windy weather will create potentially hazardous wildfire conditions in the Central and Eastern areas of the Columbia River Gorge on Tuesday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area as temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s will combine with 30 to 40-mph wind gusts Tuesday afternoon. The region’s relative humidity will also be as low as 20 to 25 percent, prompting officials to raise the local wildfire danger level to “moderate.”

“A Red Flag Warning goes into effect today in the eastern Columbia River Gorge for critical fire weather conditions,” Bayern said. “An abundance of dry fuels and gusty winds could cause any fires to spread rapidly. Winds are expected to gust around 50 mph throughout the afternoon.”

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the areas highlighted in red. (KOIN 6)

The warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The NWS says all fires will have the potential to spread rapidly due to the strong winds and low humidity levels. Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid tall grass and check for dragging trailer chains to help prevent wildfires in the area.