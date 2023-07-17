PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A red flag warning is in effect for the eastern Columbia River Gorge until 11 p.m. Monday as breezy, dry conditions persist in the area.

The National Weather Service says 20 to 30-mph westerly winds with gusts up to 40 mph will be possible throughout the Lower Columbia Basin and along the Oregon side of the river between Pendleton and The Dalles. Humidity in the area is expected to be as low as 20%.

“These winds in conjunction with low relative humidity will lead to an increased risk for the rapid spread of new and existing fires,” the NWS warns.

KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern says temperatures in the Portland area are expected to dip Monday before rising back into the 90s later this week.

This week’s temperature trend for the Portland area. (KOIN 6)

“We’re cooling off today across the region with daytime highs dropping to the upper 70s to low 80s around the Portland metro area,” Bayern said. “We’ll see a mainly cloudy start with sun breaks by lunchtime. These cooler conditions won’t last long. Temps bump back into the mid-80s tomorrow to low 90s Wednesday and beyond due to a strong high-pressure pattern over the Pacific Northwest.”