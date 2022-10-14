A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Red Flag Warning was issued on Friday ahead of the gusty winds and relatively low humidity forecasted for this weekend in areas west of the Cascade Mountain Range in Oregon and Washington.

The Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 2 a.m. Saturday and ends at 6 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Portland predicts easterly winds to reach up to 25 mph gusts, while the relative humidity could drop as low as 15 to 20%.

These conditions can lead to dangerous fire behavior that could threaten lives and property.

Oregonians and Washingtonians are advised to avoid outdoor burning while the warning is in effect.

Conditions for the Nakia Creek Fire are expected to be tough all weekend.

