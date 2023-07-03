PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A red flag warning has been issued for the Southernmost areas of the Washington Cascades and the surrounding foothills, including areas of Clark County, the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and the Mount Adams Ranger District.

The South Cascades. (Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

The National Weather Service states that the wildfire advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday as conditions remain hot and dry. A heat advisory has also been issued for the greater Portland area as Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread [of] any new or existing fires,” the NWS warns. “Extreme fire behavior is possible, especially from established fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

The still-uncontained “Tunnel 5” wildfire burning in the Underwood area of Skamania County has burned more than 500 acres of forested area in the Columbia River Gorge since igniting Sunday morning, the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team said.

“Hot, windy conditions coupled with extreme terrain led to rapid fire spread into [Sunday] afternoon,” the firefighter team managing the fire stated Monday morning. “SE Washington Incident Management Team 1 arrived and assumed command of the fire last night. The fire was active throughout the night but stayed within its footprint along much of the perimeter with moderate growth on the west flank, west of tunnel five.”