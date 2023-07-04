A red flag warning has been issued for the Wilamette Valley amid the Fourth of July holiday. (KOIN 6)

Tuesday’s dry conditions and near-triple-digit heat have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for the northern and central areas of the Willamette Valley and greater Vancouver area as countless fireworks are readied for the Fourth of July holiday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern predicts that temperatures could reach 99 degrees Tuesday. The red flag warning will remain in effect through Wednesday, as temperatures are expected to linger in the mid-to-upper 90s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are also possible.

“Hot and dry conditions and moments of breezy winds may cause any fires to spread rapidly,” Bayern said.

It’s gonna be a hot Fourth of July in Portland.

The NWS warns that extreme fire behavior will be possible during this time. People are encouraged to avoid outdoor burns and check with local government agencies for possible firework restrictions.